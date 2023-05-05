Afghanistan records significant drop in polio cases: WHO

Ariana: The World Health Organization announced that last year (2022), two children were left disabled due to polio in Afghanistan. This figure is the lowest number of polio cases recorded in Afghanistan. The World Health Organization in a tweet on Thursday said that “with vaccination, polio cases will reach zero and Afghanistan will be free of this disease.” Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only countries that have not succeeded in eradicating polio in their countries. Click here to read more (external link).