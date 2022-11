Xinhua: Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health received 125 of 180 ambulances contracted with Uzbekistan on Wednesday, Sharafat Zaman, the ministry’s spokesman, said Thursday. “The ambulances, worth 6,051,000 U.S. dollars, have been handed over to the Ministry of Public Health to improve public health services in the capital and provinces of the country,” Zaman told Xinhua. Click here to read more (external link).