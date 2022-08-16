Afghanistan makes progress toward polio eradication

Ariana: One year on from Afghanistan’s transition of power in August 2021, the polio eradication programme in Afghanistan has made critical gains – but the job is far from finished. Wild poliovirus transmission in Afghanistan is currently at its lowest level in history. Fifty six children were paralysed by wild poliovirus in 2020. In 2021, the number fell to four. This year to date, only one child has been paralysed by the virus, giving the country an extraordinary opportunity to end polio, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported. Click here to read more (external link).