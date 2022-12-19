Afghanistan Launches Polio Vaccination Campaign Amid Persistent Doubts

By RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi

December 19, 2022

Afghan officials have launched a nationwide campaign to vaccinate millions of children against polio, an effort that in the past has faced resistance and even violence. The campaign is the first since the Taliban seized power last year. Previously, the Taliban had banned door-to-door vaccinations in areas they controlled. But the United Nations negotiated with the government to launch the new effort, which the health ministry said on December 19 aims to vaccinate 7 million children. Vaccination campaigns have encountered difficulties in the past due to lingering conspiracy theories that the vaccination causes infertility or that health workers were spies.

Copyright (c) 2022. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.