The Medicine Importers Union claims that at least 40 percent of medicine and medical equipment enter the country’s markets ‘illegally’ while many of the pharmaceutical products have a bad quality. Click here to read more (external link).
Afghanistan Imports 40% Of Medicine ‘Illegally’
