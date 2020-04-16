Afghanistan Ill-Equipped to Deal With Expected Spike in COVID-19 Cases, Economic Fallout

Michael Hughes: It is hard to envision the powers that be in Afghanistan – amid ongoing civil war and political disunity – devising a coherent strategy to handle the coronavirus outbreak and the concomitant economic freefall.

As of April 15, Afghanistan had 784 confirmed coronavirus cases in at least 27 of the country’s 34 provinces, according to Johns Hopkins University real-time tracker. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) reported that only 4,470 COVID-19 tests have been completed. Click here to read more.