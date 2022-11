BBC: Afghans are giving their hungry children medicines to sedate them – others have sold their daughters and organs to survive. In the second winter since the Taliban took over and foreign funds were frozen, millions are a step away from famine. “Our children keep crying, and they don’t sleep. We have no food,” Abdul Wahab said. “So we go to the pharmacy, get tablets and give them to our children so that they feel drowsy.” Click here to read more (external link).