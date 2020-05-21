‘Afghanistan headed for coronavirus catastrophe’

AA: Amid soaring coronavirus cases, a top Afghan official on Thursday warned of an imminent catastrophe if citizens continue violating lockdown measures. Deputy Health Minister Waheed Majroh made a desperate appeal to citizens to stay at home during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, this weekend. At a news conference in the capital Kabul, he said rampant lockdown violations were leading the country towards a disaster and urged people to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines. “The number of [coronavirus] cases is so high that all ICUs [intensive care units] in public hospitals are full,” Majroh said, advising citizens to spend the Eid holiday only with immediate family members. Click here to read more (external link).

