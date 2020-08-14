Afghanistan COVID-19 updates: 75 new cases, total 37,506

Ariana: The Ministry of Public Health Friday reported that 75 new Coronavirus cases were positive out of 408 samples tested in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry, so far, 98,199 samples have been tested in COVID-19 testing centers, of which 37,506 cases were diagnosed positive. The Ministry in its daily updates announced that currently there are 9,347 active COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan. In the last 24 hours, the ministry also recorded 6 new deaths, five in Herat and one in Logar, from the virus, bringing the total fatalities to 1,369 in the country. Click here to read more (external link).