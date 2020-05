Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health on Friday reported 414 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the second highest number of cases reported in a day after the government increased testing capacity to more than 1,100 samples. According to the ministry, 17 people have died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the known national death toll to 153. The total number of recoveries is 745. Click here to read more (external link).