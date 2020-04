Tolo News: The confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reached 1,351 with 63 new cases reported on Friday amid a serious shortage of testing supplies and treatment equipment in the country’s health centers. In the last 24 hours, five patients recovered in Herat and four recovered in Kandahar, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 188. Also, one death was reported in Kandahar, bringing the total number of deaths in Afghanistan to 43. Click here to read more (external link).

