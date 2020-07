Ariana: Afghanistan has recorded 32 Coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours as the number of confirmed cases have been decreased in recent days. It brings the total fatalities to 1147 people in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, 159 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 35889 in the country. So far, 23,208 have recovered from the virus in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).