Afghanistan confirms 5 new cases of polio

AA: Afghanistan on Wednesday confirmed at least five new cases of poliovirus amid the resumption of the vaccination campaign. Dr. Mohammad Sidique, a Health Ministry official, told Anadolu Agency all new cases are from the southern Kandahar and Zabul provinces, particularly in the Taliban-held areas. Afghanistan is among the only two polio-endemic countries in the world. The second being its neighbor Pakistan. Since March, 34 new polio cases have been reported in the country, according to UNICEF. Click here to read more (external link).