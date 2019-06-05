Afghanistan beats the world in depression, and it can barely cope

FC: According to Afghanistan’s Health Ministry, one in two Afghans experiences stress due to the war in their country, while thousands suffer from diagnosable illness including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, schizophrenia, extreme anxiety, and bipolar disorder. Although some of these conditions can be inherited, beleaguered doctors have little doubt that four decades of armed clashes, suicide bombings, and airstrikes have reshaped the country’s mental health landscape. Click here to read more (external link).