Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health on Friday reported 656 new cases of the coronavirus from 1,159 samples tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 23,546 across the country. The ministry also reported 20 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 446. The number of recovered cases, according to the ministry, reached 3,928 as 602 new cases of recovery were reported in the last 24 hours. Click here to read more (external link).

