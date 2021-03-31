Afghanistan: 63 New Cases of COVID-19, Five Deaths Reported

Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday reported 63 new positive cases of COVID-19 out of 2,014 samples tested in the last 24 hours. The ministry reported that the cumulative total of known COVID-19 cases is 56,517, the total number of reported deaths is 2,489, and the total number of recoveries is 51,550. Click here to read more (external link).
