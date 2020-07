Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health on Tuesday reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 out of 416 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 36,368 countrywide. The ministry also reported one death from COVID-19 that happened in Herat and 160 recoveries. The total recoveries are now 25,358 and total deaths are 1,270. Click here to read more (external link).

