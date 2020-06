Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health reported 346 new positive cases of COVID-19 from 893 samples tested in the last 24 hours. The ministry also reported two new deaths from COVID-19 as well as 302 recoveries. With this, the cumulative number of cases is 27,878, with total recoveries at 7,692 and 548 total deaths nationwide. Click here to read more (external link).

Related