Tolo News: The Afghan Ministry of Public Health reported on Sunday that 197 Afghan students are in China, including some in the city of Wuhan, and they are vulnerable to the new coronavirus that has so far killed at least 56 people, and some are also at risk of running out of food while locked-down. The virus has infected more than 1,300 people globally, according to news agencies. Click here to read more (external link).

