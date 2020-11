Tolo News: The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) on Wednesday said that Afghanistan will need at least four years to return its economy to pre-COVID-19 situation. In a report titled “Socio-economic Impacts of COVID-19 in Afghanistan – Country Note IV – Fiscal Options in Response to Coronavirus Crisis,” the UN body said to revive Afghanistan’s economic condition in the next five years, the country needs $6 billion international assistance. Click here to read more (external link).

