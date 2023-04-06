Addiction Patients Treated with Sleeping Pills in Ghazni Province: Sources

8am: According to sources, a group of 25 individuals was discharged from the addiction treatment center in Ghazni province after completing a 45-day treatment period. However, due to the lack of facilities, they were only given sleeping pills during their treatment. It should be noted that in the past, several addicts have been treated at this center, but most of them have relapsed after discharge due to a lack of employment and easy access to drugs. Click here to read more (external link).

