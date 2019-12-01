formats

7,200 Infected With HIV in Afghanistan: WHO

· 5 Comments

hivTolo News: Approximately 7,200 people in Afghanistan are estimated to be HIV positive, according to numbers by the World Health Organization (WHO), published on Sunday to mark World AIDS Day. The WHO called for a broader public awareness campaign in Afghanistan to deal with the issue. But the Afghan Ministry of Public Health said that it registered only 2,883 cases of HIV in the country.  Click here to read more (external link).

5 thoughts on “7,200 Infected With HIV in Afghanistan: WHO

  1. Greedy
    invaders
    are spreading
    their highly-potent disease on the ground
    while their
    inept installed regime
    is still in total denial !!!!!
    ===
    ==
    =
    Another imposed
    calamity
    that
    the people
    of
    Afghanistan
    must
    endure and deal with.

    .

    Reply

