58 Cases Of Congo Fever In Herat In 4 Months

Tolo News: Officials in Herat said on Tuesday that 58 people have been infected with Congo Fever in the province over the past four months, of which five people have died. The head of Herat public hospital, Mir Ibrahim, said they are equipped to treat patients that are admitted to the health center. "We had five deaths from the disease, because all of them visited the hospital very late – three to four days after the bleeding phase. If this happens, doctors will not be able to address their problem," he said.