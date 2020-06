Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health on Monday reported 575 new positive cases of COVID-19 from 978 samples tested in the last 24 hours. Kabul was on the top of the list with 193 new cases, followed by Herat with 151. The total number of known deaths from COVID-19 in the country is 369 and the total recovered cases is 2,171, according to the ministry. Click here to read more (external link).

