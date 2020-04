Tolo News: The number of positive cases of the coronavirus in Afghanistan reached 555 after the Ministry of Public Health reported 34 new cases on Saturday, warning people to stay at home. Addressing a press conference, Wahid Majroh, an adviser the Public Health Ministry, said the 34 cases include 8 in Kabul, 8 in Herat, 5 in Kandahar, 4 in Nimroz, 4 in Wardak, 2 in Balkh, one in Ghor, one in Baghlan and one in Badghis. Click here to read more (external link).

Related