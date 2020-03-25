45-Year-Old Woman Dies of Coronavirus in Afghanistan

Tolo News: A 45-year-old woman died from the coronavirus in western Herat province on Wednesday, the Health Ministry confirmed. This is the second person who has died of the coronavirus in Afghanistan so far. A man died of coronavirus in northern Balkh province early this week. The Afghan Ministry of Public Health on Tuesday announced 32 new cases of the coronavirus in Herat, bringing the total to 80 cases in Afghanistan, including four foreign troops and two foreign diplomats. Click here to read more (external link).

