Tolo News: The Afghan Ministry of Public Health announced on Thursday that 413 new coronavirus cases were reported in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 5,639. Four people have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the known national death toll to 136. The total number of recoveries is 691. So far 19,732 people have been tested in the country. Click here to read more (external link).

