361 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Afghanistan, Total 4402

Tolo News: Wahid Majroh, health deputy minister, announced on Sunday that in the past 24 hours 361 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Afghanistan, bringing the total to 4402. The death toll from COVID-19 in Afghanistan now has reached 120, and 558 patients have recovered so far. Click here to read more (external link).

