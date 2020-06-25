36 New Reported Coronavirus Deaths in Afghanistan

Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health on Thursday reported 460 new positive cases of the coronavirus from 1,175 samples tested over the last 24 hours. So far, 68,626 samples have been tested in the government’s testing centers and there are 19,326 active COVID-19 cases in the country, according to data by the Ministry of Public Health. In the last 24 hours, the ministry also reported 36 new deaths from COVID-19 and 305 recoveries. With this, the total cases are now 30,175, the total reported deaths are 675, and total recoveries are 10,174. Click here to read more (external link).

Related