Tolo News: Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Monday said that at least 34 people across the country have died after being diagnosed with Crimean–Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) – commonly known as Congo Fever. “Since the start of the month of Hamal (21 March) until today 169 patients (have been treated),” said Assadullah Esmat, chairman of the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Kabul. Click here to read more (external link).