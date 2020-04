Tolo News: 30 new positive coronavirus cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total cases to 1,026, said Wahidullah Mayar, a spokesman for the Health Ministry. The 30 new positive coronavirus cases have been reported in Kabul (15), Herat (6), Laghman (4), Kunar (4) and Nangarhar (1) in the past 24 hours, Mayar said at a press conference. Click here to read more (external link).

