Tolo News: Wahid Majroh, deputy minister of public health, announced on Monday that in the past 24 hours 285 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Afghanistan, bringing the total to 4,687. So far 122 people are known to have died of the coronavirus in the country. Kabul is still one of the worst hotspots for COVID-19… Click here to read more (external link).

