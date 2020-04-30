formats

232 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Afghanistan, Total 2,171

Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health deputy minister Wahid Majroh said on Thursday that in the past 24 hours, 232 positive cases have been recorded across the country, and the country total is 2171. The number of recovered cases in the country is 260, while 64 others have died. Click here to read more (external link).

