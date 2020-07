Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday reported 210 new positive cases in the past 24 hours out of 591 tests. The ministry also reported 17 deaths due to COVID-19 over the last 24 hours while 549 others have recovered. With this, the total known COVID-19 cases in the country reached 33,594, the total deaths reached 937 and the total number of recoveries is at 20,700. Click here to read more (external link).