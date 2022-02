Tolo News: At least 21 COVID-19 care centers have been closed across the country within the past six months due to financial issues, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said on Monday. Numbers of patients infected by the new variants of the virus are now on the rise. The MoPH warned of a rapid increase of COVID-19 if the international community did not provide support to overcome the new wave of the virus. Click here to read more (external link).