21 Cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan: Health Ministry

Tolo News: Five new positive coronavirus cases have been reported in Afghanistan, bringing the total to 21, the Health Ministry said on Monday. The five new cases include two in Herat, two in Logar and one in Badghis province. 263 samples were tested, out of which 21 were positive, according to the ministry. Click here to read more (external link).
Related
- Latest Updates: COVID-19 in Afghanistan–March 16
- Coronavirus; Afghanistan-Pakistan border closed
- Coronavirus: Afghan civil servants aged 58-65 told to work from home
- Dozens of patients including one with coronavirus flee hospital in Herat
- Coalition forces in Afghanistan establish quarantine areas, say no confirmed cases of coronavirus