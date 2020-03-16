formats

21 Cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan: Health Ministry

·

Tolo News: Five new positive coronavirus cases have been reported in Afghanistan, bringing the total to 21, the Health Ministry said on Monday. The five new cases include two in Herat, two in Logar and one in Badghis province. 263 samples were tested, out of which 21 were positive, according to the ministry. Click here to read more (external link).

Related

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *