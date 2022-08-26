200,000 Afghans Face Moderate to Severe Malnutrition in Past Month

Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health said that 200,000 Afghans, including women and children, have been suffering from malnutrition in the last month in the country. “Malnutrition cases here are not due just to economic challenges, but they are suffering because their mothers are uneducated and do not know how to feed their children,” said Samsor Zarin, a doctor. But patients’ families said it is because of economic challenges that they cannot feed their children. Click here to read more (external link).