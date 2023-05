Tolo News: The health department of Balkh province reported that in the past week 10 positive cases of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) have been recorded in north region of the country, and two people have died. Local Balkh officials said that incidents of this illness were rising in the country’s north, and they urged religious leaders and the media to warn people about the dangers associated with the disease’s spread. Click here to read more (external link).

Other Health News