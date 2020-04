Tolo News: According to the Ministry of Public Health, the number on Wednesday of COVID-19 cases in the country is 196. The ministry said that in the past 24 hours, 22 new positive cases have been confirmed, with 12 in Herat, six in Kabul, one in Ghazni, one in Baghlan and one in Paktika province. Click here to read more (external link).

