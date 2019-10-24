formats

19 Recent Cases of Polio in Afghanistan: Health Officials

Child getting polio drops (file photo)

Tolo News: Officials from the World Health Organization, Save the Children and the Afghan Ministry of Public Health on Thursday reported at least 19 new polio incidents in the country over the past ten months. All cases were reported in the eastern and southern regions of the country, said the officials. According to the World Health Organization, Afghanistan and Pakistan are among the two nations where the polio virus is still threatening the lives of children. Click here to read more (external link).

