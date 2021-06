Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health on Monday reported 1,582 new positive cases of COVID-19 out of 4,671 samples tested in the last 24 hours. The ministry reported that the cumulative total of known COVID-19 cases is 82,326, the total number of reported deaths is 3,251, and the total number of recoveries is 58,998. Click here to read more (external link).

Related