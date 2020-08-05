’10M’ COVID-19 Cases in Afghanistan: Health Ministry

Tolo News: “Ten million” Afghans have been infected with coronavirus in Afghanistan, said Ahmad Jawad Osmani, the acting health minister, on Wednesday, citing a recent survey. Osmani at a press conference said that 31.5% Afghans have been infected with the coronavirus, which is about 10 million people, adding that 37% of the infected people were in the cities. The breakdown of those infected was 32% women and 29% men, according to the survey of the MoPH. Before this, the MoPH officially announced that over 36,000 were infected with the coronavirus. The MoPH was also announced that so far 1,288 people have died of the coronavirus across the country while more than 25,000 others have recovered. Click here to read more (external link).

Related