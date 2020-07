Tolo News: So far, 84,579 samples have been tested in government centers and there are 10,613 known active COVID-19 cases in the country, according to data by the Ministry of Public Health. In the last 24 hours, the ministry also reported four new deaths from COVID-19 and 168 recoveries. The number of total cases is now 35,727, the total reported deaths is 1,190, and the total recoveries is 23,907. Click here to read more (external link).