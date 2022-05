Tolo News: The head of the provincial department of health, Najibulah Tawana, said they are unable to treat the disease. “We lost ten innocent children. The main way to treat the thalassemia patients … is impossible in Afghanistan,” he said. According to him, previously patients suffering from the disease were taken to Germany and Iran. Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder that causes the body to have less hemoglobin than normal. Click here to read more (external link).