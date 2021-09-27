1.8 million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines Remain Unused in Afghanistan

8am: With the rise of the Taliban, the operations of government departments, including the Ministry of Public Health, were disrupted. Before the fall of Kabul, the ministry provided information on the latest details of the Covid-19 on a daily basis, giving the necessary instructions to the people to prevent the outbreak. For more than a month now, people somehow don’t care about the Virus, believing that it is no longer a threat. Therefore, they do not take health measures seriously in their daily routines. In reality, however, dozens of people in Afghanistan still go to the hospitals due to Covid-19. Click here to read more (external link).