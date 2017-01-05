Wife of US Author Missing in Afghanistan Makes Appeal

Reuters: The wife of an American author who disappeared on a research trip in Afghanistan more than two years ago appealed for his freedom on Thursday in a Pakistani newspaper. Paul Overby, 74, went missing in Afghanistan’s eastern Khost province shortly after May 17, 2014, the last contact he had with his family. He was hoping to interview Sirajuddin Haqqani, head of the Taliban-allied Haqqani militant network, and was trying to cross from Afghanistan into Pakistan’s volatile North Waziristan region, according to the Pakistani daily the News. Click here to read more (external link).