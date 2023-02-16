Afghan Brothers Get Life Terms For Killing Sister In Germany

AFP: A German court on February 16 sentenced two Afghan brothers to life in prison for murdering their sister because they disapproved of her lifestyle. The victim, a 34-year-old mother of two identified as Maryam H., was found buried several weeks after going missing from her home in Berlin in July 2021. Surveillance video showed her brothers, Yousuf and Mahdi H., boarding a train dragging a heavy suitcase believed to have contained her body. The judge said the brothers killed the woman “because she was increasingly pulling away from [their] controlling influence.” Click here to read more (external link).