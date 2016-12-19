The Millennials of Afghanistan Have Never Known a World Without War

Narratively.ly: Millennials are roughly defined as those born between the years 1980 and 2001. In Afghanistan, this definition carries an added layer of significance, as these years are the bookends of two particularly catastrophic periods of conflict: 1980, the first year of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, and 2001, marking the beginning of the U.S. invasion and the War on Terror. Millennials in Afghanistan have only known a time in which their country has been in a constant state of war. Click here for more (external link).