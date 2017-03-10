“Afghanistan – As Only Love Could Hurt”

Global Research: Almost everyone I spoke to in Afghanistan agrees that things are rapidly moving from bad to rock bottom. Afghans, at home and abroad, are deeply pessimistic. With hefty allowances and privileges, at least some foreigners based in Kabul are much more upbeat, but ‘positive thinking’ is what they are paid to demonstrate. Historically one of the greatest cultures on Earth, Afghanistan is now nearing breaking point, with the lowest Human Development Index (2015, HDI, compiled by the UNDP) of all Asian nations, and the 18thlowest in the entire world (all 17 countries below it are located in Sub-Saharan Africa). Afghanistan has also the lowest life expectancy in Asia (WHO, 2015). Click here to read more (external link).