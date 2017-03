Tolo News: President Ashraf Ghani Thursday has approved the amended draft of the Census Law to authorize the printing of the word “Afghan” on the electronic ID cards as the “nationality and ethnicity” of the holder of the card, the Presidential Palace said in a statement. The long-debated matter was considered as a ‘potential hurdle’ for the electronic National Identity Cards (e-NIC) rollout. Click here to read more (external link).